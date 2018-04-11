Parents’ shock as car smashes into West Lothian primary school

PARENTS have expressed their shock after a driver crashed into a West Lothian primary school in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police have charged a 22-year-old man after he drove his Vauxhall Corsa into Mid Calder Primary School at 2.15am. A spokesperson for West Lothian Council said the incident had “resulted in very minor damage to the exterior of the property”.

The spokesperson added: “No pupils or staff members were present at the time of the incident as the school was closed. The school then opened as normal on Monday morning.”

The car swerved off Main Street into a low fence, which surrounds a small concrete playground at the front of the school.

Parents have been told by the school that the area, predominantly used by pupils in Primary One and Primary Two, has been closed and that children have been moved to a separate playground.

A parent, who did not wish to be named, said: “We were given a message by the school saying that the playground had been closed for the foreseeable future. When I went to pick my daughter up, who’s in Primary One, and parents were saying that it was because a car had crashed into it.

“I was really shaken about it when I heard. The Primary One classrooms are closest to the playground, which is just for pupils in Primary One and Primary Two.

“We raised a concern about the low fence and whether the kids would have been able to escape. The school have told us they’re taking measures. I was really worried at the time, but I’m satisfied that the school is acting on it by moving the kids. I’m just relieved that it happened at night.”

Other parents expressed their concern that not enough information had been provided by the school about the incident.

Kevin Wells said: “My wife said she saw the tire marks on the path but nothing’s been said about what actually happened. As of yet I’ve had no information from the school, no letters home from teachers or anything.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in West Lothian have charged a man in connection with a collision in the Mid Calder area on Monday 9th April.

“The incident took place around 2.15am when a Vauxhall Corsa collided with Mid Calder Primary School. The 22-year-old man is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on 1st May.”

