Parking charges set to be extended in Edinburgh

PARKING charges are set to be extended to more areas of the Capital under council budget proposals.

New controlled parking zones would be created in Morningside, Stockbridge, Corstorphine and Leith.

New controlled parking zones are to be created in Morningside (pictured), Stockbridge, Corstorphine and Leith. Picture: TSPL

The plans are part of the discussions currently going on within the city’s SNP-Labour administration as it seeks to find savings of £28 million for next year’s budget.

Documents seen by the Evening News show the new zones would be expected to bring in £369,000 next year and a total of £1.6m over four years.

Council officials say the zones would be in areas where there are known parking pressures from commuters or non-residents leaving their vehicles or where residents or community groups had requested parking controls.

The documents warn: “The introduction of new parking controls can be an emotive subject, often met with resistance from some residents and businesses, therefore a comprehensive communications and engagement strategy will be required.”

And they add: “Although policy justifications exist - congestion, air quality, etc - expansion of CPZs is likely to be seen as a money-making exercise by the public.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital