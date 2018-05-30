Part of Thistle Street to close for sewer network repairs

Part of Thistle Street will be closed to traffic for up to ten days to enable Scottish Water to carry out repairs to the local sewer network.

From Tuesday June 5 it will close from the junction with Frederick Street to the junction with Thistle Street in both directions.

The closure will allow workers to repair a manhole in that area of the street where there has been several instances of internal flooding in the last few months.

Due to the nature of the work being carried out all parking will be prohibited on part of Thistle Street, the area between Frederick Street and Hanover Street.

This will include all day and overnight parking.

Local access will be available for deliveries in the area and pedestrian access will be maintained. Local diversion routes will be in place after work was approved by the Council.

Joanna Peebles. Communications Manager at Scottish Water, said: “The nature of where the manhole is situated requires us to close a short section of Thistle Street. We appreciate this is a busy city centre street and that our travel and parking restrictions may cause some inconvenience.

“We apologise to local residents, businesses and commuters for the disruption but this is essential work which must be carried out to prevent any more internal flooding to premises in the area.”