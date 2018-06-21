‘Paws off’: Readers react to controversial Greyfriars Bobby suggestion

Readers have reacted with an astounding ‘paws off’ to a suggestion to move one of the capital’s best loved characters.

In a letter to the Evening News, Peter Burnett suggested moving the statue of Greyfriars Bobby from his home at the junction of Candlemaker Row and Forrest Row.

He says too many tourists trying to catch a glimpse of the statue are blocking the busy junction, and he reckons everyone would benefit if it was moved inside the nearby kirkyard.

The controversial suggestion sparked a huge response online with more than 300 comments.

May Mclaughlan, like the majority of commentators, was not happy with the suggestion.

“This is a joke,” she said. “You’re trying to change Edinburgh more and more to suit the tourists!!!! Leave it be and leave Edinburgh as the historical city it has always been!!!”

Elaine Hawes said: “No he should not be moved he belongs there and nowhere else.”

She added: “Leave our dug alone.”

Linda Corbett declared “paws off”, adding: “Leave Bobby alone he needs to stay there.”

Angela Mcdermott said: “Get your paws off Bobby. He’s been there all my life and more.

“Why should he be penalised just because some daft folk can’t cross the road with care!!!”

Joanne Casey had her own suggestion. “Yes,” she said. “Let’s also move Edinburgh Castle and The Scott monument.”

One only hopes she’s joking. Although Andrew J Swanson said the council might just take her up on the suggestion.

“You’ve only gone and done it now.....that’ll be the councils next brainwave idea,” he said.

But not everyone was against the move.

Mike Russell Grady had some sympathy with the suggestion. He said “Everyone saying no clearly has never tried to walk along this path when there is 3,4 or 5 large group of tourists all standing around Bobby trying to touch his nose or taking pictures with it. It’s so busy that you need to walk on the road.”

He added: “So yeah move it, move it over the road by the museum or in the grave yard.”

