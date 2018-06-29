Pedestrian critical after collision with cyclist in Edinburgh

A 66-year-old pedestrian is in critical condition after a collision with a cyclist in Edinburgh.

The incident happened around midday on Thursday, 28 June in West Granton Road.

A 66-year-old female pedestrian sustained serious injuries when she was involved in a collision with a 24-year-old male cyclist.

She was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, and later transferred to the Western General Hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

The cyclist sustained minor injuries.

Inquiries into the full circumstance of the collision are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Constable Denise Humphrey from the Edinburgh Road Policing Unit said: “This has been a very serious collision that has left the pedestrian with serious injuries and we are working to establish exactly what happened.

“If you were on West Granton Road on Thursday afternoon and witnessed the incident, or if you have any other information relevant to our ongoing inquiries then please contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information should contact the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh via 101 and quote incident number 1573 of the 28 June.