Penicuik Tesco petrol station held up by machete-wielding thug

A Tesco petrol station was robbed after 2 members of staff were held up by a man with a machete

Police in Midlothian are appealing for witnesses following the armed robbery on Edinburgh Road.

The incident happened around 9.25am on Saturday June 2 at the Tesco filling station on Edinburgh Road.

A man entered the premises and brandished a machete at two staff members working at the station before stealing a three-figure sum of cash from the tills.

The suspect then made off and was seen by a member of the public running from the forecourt, up Cuiken Terrace and making his way onto Carlops Avenue.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace this male and anyone who recognises him is asked to come forward.

He is described as being white, late teens to early twenties, around 5ft 8ins tall with a medium build, short blond hair and wearing a black tight fitting hooded jacket with logo on the breast pocket, grey cotton tracksuit bottoms and dark coloured shoes.

Detective Sergeant James Welsh from Dalkeith CID said: “This was a terrifying incident for the staff within the petrol station, though, thankfull, neither were injured as a result.

“We are conducting significant inquiries within the Penicuik area to identify the suspect and anyone who can assist us is urged to contact police immediately.

“It is believed the man may have been loitering around the boundry wall at the entrace to Tesco around 30 minutes prior to the robbery and so members of the public who remember seeing this individual, or who have any other information relevant to this investigation, should also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Dalkeith CID via 101 and quote 1373 of the 2nd June. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.