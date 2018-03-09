Pete Doherty added to Dalkeith Sunday Sessions Scotland line-up

Have your say

LIBERTINES frontman Pete Doherty has been added to the bill at a summer festival in Dalkeith.

The guitarist will join headliners Kaiser Chiefs and the Happy Mondays on the bill for the Sunday Sessions Scotland event. The one-day festival will be held at Dalkeith Country Park on Sunday 24 June.

More acts are set to be announced over the coming weeks.

The Libertines are currently working on their follow-up to 2015 album Anthems for Doomed Youth, which is due to be released later this year.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital