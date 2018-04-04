Pinewood Studios based casting agency looking for Edinburgh extras

Uni-versal Extras are heading to Edinburgh on the lookout for supporting artists to offer them the chance of television work.

The Pinewood Studios based casting agency is offering the opportunity for people in Scotland to get involved in a number of film and television productions being filmed across the region in the coming months.

The casting agency have worked on projects such as Star Wars, Kingsman, Justice League and Paddington 2

The open casting itself is completely free to attend and any roles obtained are paid work – the only requirement is that any person attending must be over 16½ years of age with the right to work in the UK.

Amy Leyshon, Events Coordinator comments: ‘We work on the biggest and best feature films and have provided supporting artists for numerous projects including Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Justice League, Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Paddington 2.

Wehave some exciting projects coming up in and around Edinburgh and across Scotland, so are looking for people to come and register to work as supporting artists with us.”

The casting will take place from 10am – 4pm on Saturday 14th April 2018 at the

Radisson Blu Hotel, 80 High Street, The Royal Mile, Edinburgh, EH1 1TH