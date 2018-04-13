Plain-clothes police arrest 2 in city centre in drug crackdown

Two men have been arrested by plain-clothes officers as part of an enforcement operation in Edinburgh’s city centre.

The arrests were made at around 2.30pm on Thursday 12th April after plain-clothes officers stopped and searched two men in Thistle Street.

Upon searching, the officers recovered £11,000 worth of cocaine and almost £500 in cash.

The pair aged 17 and 29 were subsequently charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act and are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday 13th April.

A third man aged 57 was also arrested on a means enquiry warrant.

Inspector Bob Innes from the City Centre Policing Team said: “The proactive inquiry conducted by our plain-clothes officers while on patrol on the Royal Mile resulted in a significant recovery of cocaine before it could be sold to members of the public.

“We will continue to remain vigilant for criminal offences while we undertake our patrols, but the public can also help us by reporting crimes to us on 101 or through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”