Planning application launched for 100 new homes in Rosewell

A planning application has been launched to build 100 new homes in Midlothian.

The site is allocated for housing in the latest Midlothian Council Local Development Plan and the new housing will support existing and new services within the village.

The application supports homes in the 4.9 hectare “Doctor’s Field” development and will transform the site with detached, semi-detached, terraced houses and cottage flats.

As part of the application, one, two, three and four bedroomed homes would be built.

New open spaces and walkways also will be created with cycle routes also added.

Colin Anderson, director of Banks Property, said: “The need for new housing is constantly in the news and we’re pleased to be helping to address the issue with the proposal for new homes just eight miles (13km) from Edinburgh.

“Rosewell and projects like it are essential to keep house prices reasonable and to give a realistic chance for young families to find quality homes, in the right areas and to get on the housing ladder.”

The project follows Banks’ successful development of the neighbouring Chapel Field (now known as Roselea) which was granted permission for 63 homes thanks to a partnership between Banks and Miller Homes. All 63 homes at Chapel Field were sold by February 2017.

Colin added: “Banks Property is committed to sustainable development and this means that as well as creating attractive environments for families to live and work in, we intend to maximise the use of local contractors and businesses.”