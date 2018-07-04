Platinum pair party with royal approval

A CAPITAL couple were set for a royal celebration on their wedding anniversary after receiving a letter from Buckingham Palace to mark 70 years of marriage.

Isa and Sam Stenhouse, who live in Leith, tied the knot on 3 July 1948 and their platinum anniversary will be commemorated by a note from the Queen in recognition of their seven decades spent together.

However, Isa admitted it will be a double celebration for the family, revealing the dramatic end to her wedding day.

Twin sister Nan went into labour on the evening of the ceremony and gave birth to daughter Roseann the morning after.

The couple became “second parents” to Roseann and younger sister Isabel, regularly joining Nan and her daughters on holiday.

Isabel recalled: “It was like having two mums, going on holiday with them was brilliant.”

Isa met Sam, originally from Canongate, when both of their families moved into more modern housing in the Niddrie Mains area – and their romance quickly flourished.

Sam spent time working for the Navy, while she worked in the Northern General, and then Western General, hospitals.

The couple originally lived with Isa’s mother, before finding their own flat in Bruntsfield.

However, they faced a shocking setback in their new life together as a result of a terrible fire which caused them to lose everything, including photographs of the wedding day, along with Isa’s engagement and wedding rings.

But the couple’s strength of character saw them battle through the hard times and, one year after their marriage, they welcomed their first son, William, who shares his birthday with Roseann.

Their second son, Charles, and his wife Lorna gave Isa and Sam the joy of becoming grandparents to son Jordan.

Isabel said: “They’ve faced loads of challenges, they had to start over, but they have really come through them all, they are a really inspirational couple.”

When asked for the key to their aunt and uncle’s long and happy marriage, Isabel summed it up by describing the card Isa was going to give to Sam yesterday, which reads “Mr Right. Mrs Always Right”.

The couple revealed that they were looking forward to a celebratory dinner at home with friends, family and neighbours, adding that they may even pop open a bottle of champagne to mark the special occasion.