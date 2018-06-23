Plea to help trace missing Edinburgh teenager

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a missing teenager in Edinburgh.

Police have issued a renewed plea to help trace the whereabouts of 16-year-old Hamid Iqbal who was last seen in the Leith area on Sunday 17 June.

He was wearing a green t-shirt with a hood, dark-coloured trousers and cream-coloured trainers.

Police have also issued a plea to trace a silver Ford Focus, registration number SV09 EYA, stolen in the Craigmillar area, adding that they have ‘concerns about the driver’.

It is believed the theft of this vehicle may be linked to the disappearance of Hamid Iqbal.

Anyone who has any information is urged to call 101, quoting reference 0911 of 19th June.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE