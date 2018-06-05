Police and firefighters try to talk man down from Drylaw rooftop

NEGOTIATORS are attempting to talk a man down from the rooftop of a house in Drylaw this afternoon.

Police and firefighters were called to Wester Drylaw Row after the topless man clambered onto the roof,

Concerned residents watched as he paced around on tiles as the road was cordoned off near the junction with Groathill Rd North.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police are currently in attendance at a property in Wester Drylaw Place where there is concern for the safety of a man on a rooftop.

“Officers are engaging with the man in order to bring this matter to a peaceful conclusion, and are being assisted by colleagues from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”

Wester Drylaw Row was closed off

