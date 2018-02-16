Police appeal after car stolen in West Lothian

Have your say

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a parked car was stolen from outside a house.

The incident took place after a break-in at a house in Avonmill Road, Linlithgow, between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Car keys were taken from the property and used to steal a silver and black Audi A1 S Line Style Edition car, which has the personalised registration J50 ASJ.

Anyone within information or who may have seen any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time should contact Police Scotland on 101.