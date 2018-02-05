Police appeal to find missing teenager Gemma Davidson

Have your say

POLICE have launched an appeal to the public for help finding a missing teenager.

Gemma Davidson, aged 16, was last seen in Station Road in Thornton, Fife, at around 2.30pm on Saturday.

The teenager has links to Edinburgh and Penicuik.

It is believed that Gemma was intending to travel to Kirkcaldy to meet with a friend, and concerns were raised when she failed to return to her residence that evening.

Gemma is described as white, 4ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with straight shoulder-length dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing dark-coloured ripped denim jeans, a dark-coloured long sleeved top, a dark coloured hooded top and may be wearing white trainers.

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101.