Police appeal to trace missing Edinburgh woman Kirsty Dixon

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information to help trace a woman reported missing in the North West of the city.

Kirsty Dixon was last seen leaving her home in Ferry Road Drive at around 11.30am on Wednesday June 6 and she was then believe to be in the Waterfront Park area at around 12.15am on Thursday June 7.

The 41-year-old has not returned home since this time, nor has she been in contact with family or friends, and concern is now growing for her welfare.

Anyone who believes they have seen Kirsty is asked to come forward.

She is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall with a medium build, shoulder length brown hair, fair complexion and was last seen wearing jeans and a black jacket.

Inspector Keith Mailer from Drylaw Police Station said: “Kirsty has not returned home in the past day and has not been seen since Thursday morning, which increases the concern for her safety and wellbeing.

“Anyone who knows her current whereabouts should contact police immediately.

“I’d also urge Kirsty to get in touch with family, friends, or with police, to let us know she’s safe.”

Those with information can contact Drylaw Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 52 of the 7th June.