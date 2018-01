POLICE are appealing for help to trace a man who has gone missing in the Capital.

Colin McLennan, 58, was last seen at 10.30pm on Thursday on Saughtonhall Drive.

Officers said there was “increasing concern” for his welfare

He is described as white, 5ft 10in, slim to medium build, bald with grey hair round the sides and a white moustache. Wearing a dark anorak/coat and dark trousers.

He has links to Colinton Dell, Riversdale and Cramond areas of Edinburgh.Anyone with information should call 101.