Police arrest six after Class A drug haul at Leith flat

Police have arrested six people after more than £13000 worth of Class A drugs and cash were seized from a flat in Leith.

A Ford Focus was searched in Couperfield on Thursday which led to a warrant being executed at a flat in the Admiralty Street area and a second Ford Focus being searched.

Heroin worth £6300, crack cocaine valued at £4500, cocaine worth £250, £370 worth of herbal cannabis, over £2000 worth of cash and two lock knives were seized in total.

Five men, aged between 21 and 48, and a 31-year-old woman were charged in connection with this and are expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

Detective Inspector Kevin Harkins of Gayfield CID said: “We remain committed to tackling drug dealing and associated disorder, which our communities continue to tell us is a priority for them, and we are proactively seeking out those involved in such criminality.

“Anyone with information or concerns about drug crime is urged to tell us, as all information will be assessed and acted upon appropriately. Information can be passed to Police Scotland via 101, or to the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

