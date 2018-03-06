Police block off city centre road after concern for person’s welfare

Have your say

Police Scotland have blocked off Lister Way in the city centre’s Quartermile development following concern for a person in the area.

The road closure comes as the fire brigade support the Scottish Ambulance Service at an incident in the area.

A spokesman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called at 10.12am on March 6 to assist emergency service partners at a block of flats in Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised a number of fire engines to Nightingale Way, where firefighters remain in attendance.

“Crews will remain at the scene until the area is made safe.”

