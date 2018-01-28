Police car ‘wrecked’ in two-vehicle crash on London Road

A main road was closed by police for over an hour last night following a collision.

The police Mitsubishi Shogun 4×4 crashed into a Mercedes just after 7:30pm last night with both cars suffering severe damage.

Eye-witnesses reported a police vehicle was involved in the collision.

A Police Scotland spokesman: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating after a police vehicle was in collision with a silver Mercedes car while responding to an emergency call.

“The incident happened around 7.30pm on Sunday 28 January on London Road.

“Thankfully no one was injured and the road was closed for around two hours with local diversions in place.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Road Policing Unit via 101, quoting incident number 3377 of 28 January.”

One witness said: “Almighty RTC smash on London Road by Leopold Place just now between a police car and another vehicle.

“Road blocked on both sides. Cars can turn around but buses can’t.”

Another said: “Bad crash on London Road, parallel with Hillside Crescent, involving police car.

Eyewitnesses also reported that an ambulance attended the scene.

Following the incident Lothian Buses reported that services were unable to serve part of London Road, however, services have since returned to normal.