Police charge carjacker who attacked OAP in Gorgie

A thug who attacked an OAP in broad daylight and stole her car has been arrested and charged by police.

The incident took place around 3pm on Sunday in Westfield Street near Gorgie BMC social club and Sainsbury’s supermarket.

A 77-year-old woman was loading shopping into her red Toyota Yaris when she was assaulted, before her keys were taken and the vehicle stolen.

The victim was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service with a cut to her head and a serious injury to her arm.

The vehicle was subsequently traced by officers in the Wester Hailes area around 1pm on Monday, October 1.

The 23-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday 3 October.

Detective Sergeant Ross Nicol of Corstorphine CID said: “I want to thank everyone who came forward with information on this incident.

“We used all resources at our disposal to thoroughly investigate and a man will now appear before the courts tomorrow.”

