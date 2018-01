Have your say

two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a housebreaking, the theft of a vehicle and road traffic offences in the Capital.

Officers were called to a property in the Fairmilehead area in the early hours of Thursday.

The men aged 19 and 20 appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court yesterday.

Figures released last year showed Fairmilehead ranked fifth highest in the Capital in terms of hot spots for housebreaking insurance claims.