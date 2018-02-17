Police conducting door to door patrols in Currie after 2 men arrested

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with robberies in Edinburgh.

A 31-year-old man and a 21-year old man have been been arrested and charged in connection with two robberies in Edinburgh.

Both will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday 19 February.

Officers attended crime scenes at properties in Dolphin Road, Currie and Milligan Drive, The Wisp over the weekend of the 10-12 February after two men forced entry and robbed the householders of jewellery, cash and electronic equipment.

Officers are continuing their inquiries into these incidents and are making a further appeal for witnesses following the recovery of a vehicle.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who recognises the description of this car and who may have seen it in the Currie and The Wisp areas of Edinburgh around the time of the robberies or in the days since.

The vehicle is a silver Vauxhall Corsa hatchback car, registration SG02 DOU. It has black alloy wheels, smoky-coloured rear light clusters and denting to the rear of the vehicle.

While inquiries are on-going into this investigation, police will be paying extra attention to these areas and conducting door-to-door patrols.

Detective Inspector Graham Grant of Corstorphine CID said: “Anyone who may have seen this silver Vauxhall Corsa hatchback in the areas of Dolphin Road, Currie in the early hours of Sunday 11 February or Milligan Drive, the Wisp around 9.30pm on Monday 12 February, or anywhere else in suspicious circumstances, is asked to get in touch.”

Those with information are asked to speak to an officer on patrol, telephone 101 quoting either incident number 504 of 11 Feb or 4200 of 12 Feb or submit the information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.