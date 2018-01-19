Police confirm dog was ‘not attacked’ by schoolchildren in Musselburgh

POLICE have confirmed a dog at the centre of a viral Facebook appeal was “not attacked” by schoolchildren,

Jai Houghton took to Facebook with a picture of a dog outside the Musselburgh Tesco - claiming school pupils had attacked the animal.

He said: “I would like everyone to meet Ellie, a 15-year-old chihuahua.

““Whilst at Tesco in Musselburgh between 1330-1340, Musselburgh Grammar pupils were witnessed kicking this little gem as they passed it in Tesco’s foyer.

“Many other pupils stood and laughed at this cruelty going on towards this little friendly dog. Security in Tesco are now going through CCTV footage of the cruel little b******* that did this.”

He added: “If you are the parents of these children, I do hope you will punish them severely within your means for the damage they may well have done to poor Ellie.

“I am disgusted and let down by most of the youth of today and their intolerable cruelty towards animals in this manner.”

The Facebook post has been shared almost 15,000 times and has had more than 11,000 reactions.

Police Scotland confirmed to the Evening News that video footage revealed that the dog had not been attacked.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police in East Lothian were made aware of concerns that a dog was kicked outside Tesco in Musselburgh on the afternoon of Thursday January 18.

“Officers have viewed CCTV footage of the alleged incident, which confirms that the dog was not attacked and that no crime was committed.”

Mr Houghton later updated his Facebook post.

He said: “I spoke to Tesco and the police looked over the CCTV but have not enough to pursue any charges.

“I am going to delete this post soon as I believe it has enough shares to raise awareness of this despicable act.”

The Facebook post has now been removed.