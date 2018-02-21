Police cordon off section of Princes Street over safety concerns

Have your say

A police cordon is in place on part of Princes Street following concern for public safety.

A member of the public flagged down officers on Princes Street over ‘concern for roofing material’ outside of Topshop/Topman.

Police were alerted to the incident at 8:20am this morning,

A cordon has been put in place to ensure public safety.

Police are diverting pedestrians via St Andrew Square.

It is understood the premises have arranged maintenance.