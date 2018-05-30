Police discover remains of a cannabis cultivation in Edinburgh flat

Police in Edinburgh have discovered the remnants of a cannabis cultivation in an Edinburgh flat.

Police were called to a flat in the Craigour Place area around 8pm on Monday May 28 where they discovered the remains of a cannabis cultivation.

The force are now appealing for information.

A spokesperson told the Edinburgh Evening News: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3883 of 28th May, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”