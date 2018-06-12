Police helicopter deployed over Edinburgh in ongoing operation

POLICE called in the force helicopter this morning in a search for a missing woman.

Concern is growing for the welfare of 35-year-old Monika Wozniacka, also known as Monika Ortega.

She was last seen in the Craigmillar Park area at around 8am yesterday (Monday).

Officers appealed for the public’s help in finding Monika, originally from Poland and living in the Pleasance area.

She is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of medium to heavy build, with long bright blonde hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing an autumn-coloured jacket with a fur hood, black leggings and black trainers.

Inspector Steven Stewart of Howdenhall Police Station said: “Monika did not return home on Monday evening, as expected, and concern is growing for her welfare.

“As part of our enquiries we’re urging anyone who may have seen Monika, or who has information on where she may be, to contact us as soon as possible.

“Monika may have travelled to Holyrood Park and we’d ask people who have been walking in the Arthurs Seat area, in particular, to get in touch with any information.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0372 of 12th June.

