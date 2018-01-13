Police hunt biker gang after multiple incidents in Edinburgh

Police are trying to track down a group of off-road bikers after two pedestrians were injured following a string of incidents involving the group.

Officers say that they received a number of calls throughout Saturday morning and into the afternoon in Edinburgh City Centre, as well as the areas of Drylaw, Portobello, Leith and Craigmillar.

The calls reported anti-social behaviour by the group, with one collision in Drylaw causing slight injuries to two people.

Chief Inspector Alan Carson of Edinburgh south west police division said: “We take this type of behaviour extremely seriously and will use all the resources at our disposal to tackle it.

“Unfortunately the message is not getting through to these individuals despite several fatalities and serious injuries in the past months and years.

“I understand how frustrated the public are over this type of dangerous behaviour and we are grateful for their patience.

“I urge anyone with information that can assist us to trace those responsible to call us.”

Anyone with information that can assist officers with their inquiries is asked to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 1900 of 13th January.