Police hunt men after brutal assault on North Bridge in Edinburgh

Police in Edinburgh have released CCTV images of two men they want to trace after a serious assault in the city centre.

The incident took place around 2am on Sunday, September 9, on North Bridge, when a 20-year old man was punched to the face, resulting in him sustaining a broken nose. Another 20-year old man was then punched to the face causing him to fall to the floor unconscious.

Officers are eager to trace two men pictured as they believe they may be able to assist with the investigation.

The men are described as being white and around the age of 20-years-old.

The first is described as around 5ft 10ins tall with a slim build and dark hair. He was wearing a black bomber jacket, a grey polo shirt, black trousers and white trainers.

The second is described as around 6ft tall with a slim build and short brown hair. He was wearing a white long-sleeved t-shirt, dark trousers and dark trainers.

Constable Alexander Spence from Gayfield Police Station said: “We are eager to trace the men pictured as we believe they can assist with enquiries and would urge anyone who may recognise either of them to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Gayfield Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 1807 of September 11, or report this anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”