Police hunt two people over Canongate fire and theft

Police have released photos of two people they are hunting in connection with a theft and fire in the Canongate area.

The incident took place at an underground carpark in Old Tolbooth Wynd about 1pm on 22 February.

This woman carrying a maroon-coloured blanket or jacket is also being sought in connection with the Canongate fire

Sporting equipment worth a three figure sum was stolen. A vehicle was discovered on fire shortly afterwards.

Officers have released images of a man and a woman they are eager to find as they believe that they may be able to help with their inquiries.

The man is described as white, of slim build, 25 to 30 years old, 5ft 10’ tall, with short dark hair.

He is pictured wearing dark clothing, a black beanie hat, dark-coloured Nike trainers and holding a blue blanket or sleeping bag.

The woman is described as white, of slim build, 25 to 35 years old and 5ft 10’ tall.

She is seen wearing a dark green beanie hat, a red-coloured gilet, a dark long-sleeved top, dark-trousers, black Nike trainers and carrying a maroon-coloured jacket or blanket.

Detective Constable Ryan Lee of Gayfield CID said: “We’re continuing to investigate these incidents and would urge anyone who recognises the man or woman pictured to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101.

