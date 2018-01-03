Police investigate if others were present at Edinburgh motorbike death

POLICE are investigating whether there were others present at the time an Edinburgh dad-of-three was killed in a motorbike crash.

David McGarvey, 28, was riding his motorbike at Duddingston Park on Boxing Day when it crashed with a park car, leaving him with fatal injuries.

When emergency services arrived on the scene the dad-of-three was already dead.

The circumstances surrounding Mr McGarvey’s death are still unclear but one eyewitness, who has asked not to be named, has claimed that there were others present.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “All we can say is that there may have been a number of potential witnesses in the area at the time and anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has information that can assist with the ongoing inquiries should contact police immediately.”