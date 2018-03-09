Police issue advice to Hibs and Hearts fans ahead of Edinburgh derby

Football fans travelling to tonight’s sold out Edinburgh derby at Easter Road are being urged to arrive early.

The SPFL match between Hibs and Hearts kicks off at 7.45pm, with a sell-out crowd of over 20,000 expected to attend.

Turnstiles will open at 6.45pm and officers will be assisting stewarding staff to conduct searches of those entering the ground, with supporters asked to allow time for this ahead of kick off.

READ MORE: Five talking points ahead of Hibs v Hearts

Superintendent Bob Paris, Match Commander for tonight’s fixture said: “Our top priority is to ensure the safety of those attending tonight’s match, and I ask that all those doing so conduct themselves in a responsible manner.

“The roads around Easter Road stadium will be busy with pedestrians and traffic, with those heading to the match asked to be mindful of local residents.

“Turnstiles open an hour ahead of kick-off and in order to ensure searches can be conducted efficiently supporters are asked to arrive in plenty of time.

“The Edinburgh derby is one of the most exciting fixtures in the Scottish football calendar and we want both sets of fans to enjoy the game in the proper spirit.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital