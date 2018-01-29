Police keen to trace ‘man covered in beer’ after Mid Yoken bar break in

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses following a break-in to a pub in the East Craigs area of the city.

The incident happened around 5.20 a.m. on Saturday 27th January at the Mid Yoken bar in Craigmount Brae.

A male was seen to force entry to the premises and in doing so is believed to have knocked open a beer tap.

Nothing is believed to have been taken and inquiries are ongoing to identify the suspect.

He is described as being around 5ft 10ins tall with a medium build and wearing black clothing, a black ski-mask and black trainers with a white sole. He was also seen carrying a back-pack and rode off from the area on a silver mountain bike.

Constable Richard Boyle from Corstorphine Police Station said: “While it appears nothing was stolen, the pub has lost some stock, due to the beer tap being knocked open.

“As a result of this, we believe the suspect has been doused in beer and so anyone who recognises the description of this male, or who saw someone covered in beer in the East Craigs area during the early hours of Saturday morning should come forward.

“In addition, anyone who saw anything suspicious around the Mid-Yoken pub during the early hours of Saturday morning, or who has any other information that can assist with our inquiries, should also contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Corstorphine Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 898 of the 27th January. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.