Police keen to trace missing Bathgate man Peter Hopkinson

Police officers in West Lothian are keen to trace missing Peter Hopkinson

He was last seen in the Bathgate area of West Lothian on Wednesday 30th May 2018.

Peter is described as a white male, 60 years of age, medium build, 5’8” feet in height, with short grey hair. He has a red skin complexion and walks with a slight limp.

He commonly wears light blue jeans, a light coloured shirt and a khaki coloured waterproof jacket and could be carrying a black coloured ‘Umbro’ holdall with red trim.

Peter is known to frequent the Lothian Road, Grassmarket and Jocks Lodge areas of Edinburgh.

Anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of Peter is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2174, of the 3rd June 2018