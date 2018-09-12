Police name man killed after collision with Edinburgh tram

Police have named the man who was killed after being struck by a tram yesterday in Saughton.

Horrified passengers reported how frantic attempts to save Mr Palacio at around 12.15pm included CPR on a grass verge by the tracks.

The deceased has been named as Carlos Correa Palacio. PIcture: Police handout

“This was a particularly upsetting incident for all those who witnessed it, both passengers on the tram and the driver,” said Sergeant John Easton.

Officers from Edinburgh’s Road Policing Unit are investigating the collision while Edinburgh Trams immediately launched its own inquiry.

“My thoughts are with Carlos’s family and friends and we are providing specialist support to them, they have requested that their privacy is respected at this difficult time,” added Sgt Easton.

“Officers spent considerable time yesterday both speaking to people at the scene and examining the tram, and we will continue to investigate to establish the circumstances.”

Tributes from friends and colleagues started pouring in for Mr Palacio, believed to be a bus driver and former Southside hotel worker.

Ana Margarida Nascimento posted on Facebook: “My thoughts are with his family and friends! I’m shocked. Rest in peace dear Carlos.”

Katie Wright added: “So so sad RIP Carlos! Lovely man, thoughts with your family and friends.”

Mr Palacio is understood to have been married with two grown-up sons, aged in their 20s, and lived in Prestonfield having moved from his native Colombia 25 years ago.

Police and paramedics were scrambled to Saughton on Tuesday afternoon after the tragedy was reported.

Local resident George McAlpine, 40, was walking his dog alongside the tramline when he heard the screeching of the tram brakes.

He described the shocking aftermath:

“It was horrific. I was really shaken by seeing it, but I felt sorry for the driver. He was really shaken.

“It must have been shock – it was like he was in a world of his own and he didn’t know what to do.”

Mr McAlpine added: “There was about half a mile of police parked down the road.

“There was markers and cones out, with forensic markers on both sides.

“It’s such a shame.”

City chiefs passed on their condolences. Transport Convener Councillor Lesley Macinnes said: “This is dreadfully sad news and I’d like to offer my deepest condolences to the gentleman’s family and friends.

“We are working closely with Police Scotland to investigate what happened.”

Council Leader Adam McVey passed on his regards.

He tweeted: “Thoughts are with all those affected. Emergency services are working closely with transport companies and council.”

