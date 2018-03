POLICE are no longer investigating a fire at a property in West Lothian.

Emergency services were called to an address in the Falcon Brae area of Livingston at around 10pm on Wednesday following reports of a fire.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following extensive inquiries, officers in West Lothian can now confirm that no crime has been committed following a fire at a property in Livingston.”

