Police pay tribute to ‘brave’ boy after two jailed for hit and run

POLICE have spoken out against two men who ‘callously left a seriously injured child screaming for help’ after a hit and run.

Connor Whalen, 20, and Marc Miller, 23, have been jailed after admitting injuring the 10-year-old on Ferry Road on Saturday, August 19.

Marc Miller (left) and Connor Whalen (right) have been jailed after a boy was injured in a hit and run on Ferry Road

Whalen has been jailed for three years and eight months while Miller was handed a sentence of two years and 11 months.

The 10-year-old victim sustained serious injuries to his arms, legs and chest and was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children for treatment. He is continuing to recover from his injuries at home in the care of his family.

Detective Inspector Graham Grant of Corstorphine CID said: “Connor Whalen and Marc Miller callously left a seriously injured child screaming for help in the roadway while others rushed to tend to him.

“They were more concerned with concealing their actions than ensuring the survival of a 10-year-old boy from their own community.

“In response to their decision, we instigated a major operation to find the pair and hold them to account.

“The 10-year-old’s bravery throughout this process has been outstanding and I wish to pay tribute to him.

“I hope this sentence will give him and his family some closure and allow them to move on from this terrible incident.”

Police have also thanked local residents as they continue to tackle motorcycle crime in north Edinburgh.

Chief Inspector Stevie Sutherland, local area commander for north west Edinburgh, said: “The shock of this collision was felt throughout the north Edinburgh community and I would like to thank them for their support throughout our investigation.

“Local response officers quickly attended the scene, showing the upmost dedication and professionalism in helping the 10-year-old in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

“We are committed to tackling disorder in the north west area, with our partners, and whenever offences of this nature arise we will devote all available resources to identifying those responsible and bringing them to justice.

“However if we are to fully tackle this issue we need the support of the people in North Edinburgh. Anyone who is aware of motorcycle activity in their area is asked to contact the community team at Drylaw Police Station on 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.