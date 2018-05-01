Police probing incident involving teenage girl in Niddrie

Police are appealing for for witnesses and in particular, the driver of a taxi to come forward with information which may prove vital to an ongoing investigation.

Appeals are ongoing for dash cam footage following an incident around 1am on Sunday April 29.

The driver of a taxi stopped to check on the welfare of a teenage girl in Duddingston Park South.

Detective Inspector Lyle Shaw of the Public Protection Unit said: “We know that the driver was concerned enough to stop and check on the welfare of this female, and he is to be commended for that.

“However he may hold information which may assist in our investigation and I would urge him to contact us as soon as possible.

“At that time of the day, the Duddingston Park South area is busy with traffic coming to and from the city centre and we are asking anyone who was in the area, or passing through, to contact us, even if they think they saw nothing out of the ordinary.

“Many drivers now use dash cams and they may have captured crucial evidence without even realising it so I’d be keen to hear from anyone who may have footage from the Niddrie area early on Sunday morning.”

Please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 317 of 29th April, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A 46 year old man has been charged with sexual offences in relation to the investigation.