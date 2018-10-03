Police pursuing new lines of investigation following public response to e-fit appeal

Police have praised the public response following a re-appeal for information into an indecent assault in the Roseburn area.

Between 5.35am and 6am on Monday 10th September, a 27-year-old woman was attacked on the cycle path that runs across Roseburn Terrace, as she cycled from the Drylaw area.

Roseburn E-Fit

On Monday 1st October, officers released an E-Fit image of a man they wish to trace in connection with this investigation and received a handful of new calls as a result.

Information provided by these callers is now being progressed by the dedicated inquiry team and anyone who believes they may be able to assist the investigation, but has yet to contact police, is asked to do so immediately.

Detective Sergeant David Brady from Edinburgh’s Public Protection Unit said: “Following our initial appeal for information, we received numerous calls and pieces of information, all of which has been of great benefit to this inquiry.

“The release of the E-Fit image resulted in eight new calls to police and these have given us new lines of investigation to pursue.

“I want to thank our communities for their continued support and assistance. I would urge anyone who may be able to provide further information, either in relation to the attack or the man pictured in the E-Fit, to come forward and speak with us, if they have not already done so.”

Those with information can contact the Public Protection Unit via 101 and quote incident number 2327 of the 12th September. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.