Police release E-fit of man wanted in connection with Roseburn Terrace assault

Police in Edinburgh have issued an E-Fit image of a man they wish to trace as part of their ongoing investigation into an indecent assault

The incident happened between 5,35am and 6am on Monday 10th September when a 27-year-old woman was on the cycle path that runs across Roseburn Terrace, as she made her way from the Drylaw area.

Police have released an e-fit of a man wanted in connection with an assault on Roseburn Terrace.

She was approached by a male just before the bridge when she was then assaulted.

Officers believe the man pictured in the E-Fit is of interest to this inquiry and anyone who can help identify him is asked to come forward.

Detective Sergeant David Brady from Edinburgh’s Public Protection Unit said: “Since our original appeal for this incident, we have received a handful of calls from local residents and others who utlise the cycle path. The information they have provided is being progressed by the dedicated inquiry team and I wish to thank those who have come forward for their assistance.

“If however, you believe you may have any relevant information, but have not yet spoken with us, please get in touch as soon as possible.

“The public are also asked to come forward if they recognise the man pictured in the E-Fit, as we believe he may be able to assist with our inquiries.

“We want to assure our communities that incidents of this nature remain extremely rare and there have been no further reports of similar offences occurring. As such, we would advise the public to go about their normal routines but report any suspicious activity or concerns you may have to us immediately.”

Those with information can contact the Public Protection Unit in Edinburgh via 101 and quote incident number 2327 of the 12th September. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.