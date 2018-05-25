Police reopen Maybury Road after fatal crash

Police in Edinburgh have confirmed that Maybury Road has reopened in both directions following this morning’s fatal crash.

Officers stated that the road had reopened as of 4:50pm following the conclusion of enquiries at the crash scene, where one person sadly lost their life.

Three others, including a 5-year-old girl, were taken to hospital in the four-car smash that involved a stolen Audi around 12:30am this morning.

READ MORE: Fatal Maybury crash: Three injured and one dead

The road was subsequently closed in both directions as officers conducted an investigation at the scene of the collision.

In a tweet, Edinburgh Police said: “#MayburyRoad has now been re-opened in both directions and officers have concluded enquiries at the scene. However, one lane remains partially closed westbound as repairs are required to the road.

“Thank you for your understanding while the closures were in place”.

Officers continue to appeal for any information.

