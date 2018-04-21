Police rush to incident in Kirkcaldy

Have your say

Police in Fife are attending to an incident in Kirkcaldy.

Emergency services, including police and ambulance, are in the area of Cromarty Street, just off St Clair Street, according to Fife Today.

Witnesses say a police helicopter was also seen overhead.

It’s understood the incident happened at around 5.40pm on Saturday evening.

Police Scotland are due to make a statement on the incident shortly.

More to follow.

