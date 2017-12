Have your say

A schoolboy who had been missing from his home for the past two days has been found safe and well.

Concerns were growing for 13-year-old Jay Begbie who was reported missing from the Lochlea Grove area of Kirkcaldy on Wednesday.

It is understood that Jay travelled to the Capital and visited Edinburgh’s Christmas Market as well as Princes Street and Waverley Station.

Police confirmed this afternoon that the schoolboy had turned up safe and well.