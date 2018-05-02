Police troll house break-in suspect in witty tweet

Police took to Twitter to share an arrest of a house break-in suspect and couldn’t resist trolling other potential criminals.

It’s not always the case that officers get to show their funny side, however, they did just that using the Edinburgh Police North West Twitter account.

They shared a picture of a prison cell door writing: “Housebreaking suspect arrested at the airport yesterday trying to fly out for some early sun. Unfortunately a change of destination was required, not the comfiest of rooms but the water and food is all inclusive.”

The arrest was carried out as part of Operation RAC, Edinburgh police’s clampdown on house break-ins.