Police warning over fake parking scam in Edinburgh

Police have issued a warning over a fake parking scam in the Firrhill area.

As part of the scam, a note entitled ‘Message from Police Scotland’ is place on vehicles.

The note refers to parking in a residential streets.

In a statement, police confirmed that they were investigating the incident.

“We want to reassure the public that the note is fake and enquiries are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this communication.

“It is a criminal offence to impersonate a police officer, make any statement or do any act to intentionally suggest that a person is a police officer and such incidents are treated with the utmost seriousness.

“If anyone has any information about this they are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0977 of 17th April, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“We would also take this opportunity to remind people of the correct process to follow to raise concerns about parking. Police Scotland can be contacted via 101 to complain if a vehicle is causing an obstruction.”

All other complaints regarding parking or other forms of obstruction should be directed to the City of Edinburgh Council via parking@edinburgh.gov.uk or 0131 469 5400.