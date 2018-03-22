Popular foraging pop up set to launch range of dining events in Edinburgh

This spring, Buck and Birch – the team behind Aelder wild elderberry liqueur - is set to launch a unique communal fine dining experience in Portobello

For anyone that loves a meal of locally sourced ingredients, then Buck and Birch’s pop up dining experiences in and around Edinburgh will appeal. The idea came from Rupert Waites and Tom Chisholm, who use who use their extensive foraging knowledge and hospitality experience to host occasional dining experiences inspired by nature throughout Edinburgh and the Lothians. Due to the success of these events the duo are set to launch a series of communal dining events in Portobello in Edinburgh, the first of which starts tomorrow (23rd March).

Picture: Aelder liqueur, supplied

Titled Nurture, Nature, Eat, the nine dining experiences will celebrate Scotland’s natural larder. Located at Dalriada on Edinburgh’s Portobello Promenade, diners who book into Nurture, Nature, Eat can look forward to a six-course, wilderness menu that will showcase the best seasonal ingredients from Scotland’s coastlines, hedgerows, fields and forests.

Dishes may include game, fish and plenty of wild surprises - the menu being the main one as it won’t be decided until the day of the event.

Drinks will also be wilderness-inspired and will range from wines to spirits, liqueurs including the duo’s own creation, Aelder - a wild elderberry liqueur with a whisky base which was officially launched in November 2016. For more information on the events, dates and how to buy tickets (priced at £54.49) please click here.

