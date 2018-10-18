Portobello mum says last goodbye to baby who died after car crash

HEARTBROKEN family have said tearful goodbyes to a prematurely born baby who died after being involved in a car crash.

Devastated mum Shannon Myers, from Portobello, was 30 weeks pregnant with Luke Oliver Aubury when they were caught up in the horror smash earlier this month.

Medics performed an emergency caesarean on Shannon and battled in vain to save little Luke, but he died just hours later. He was laid to rest yesterday amid emotional scenes.

Cousin Ashley Mason, 28, told the Evening News: “It was a lovely send-off but he will be sadly missed. Luke touched so many people’s hearts and got taken too soon. But God only takes the best too beautiful for earth. It has broken my heart and I can’t believe he is gone, it is so sad. The family’s heartache will never go away and Luke will never be forgotten.”

Shannon was travelling in a Seat Leon when it was involved in a head-on crash with a Transit van at about 10.20pm on October 3 in Fife.

She suffered serious neck and stomach injuries and was treated at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for a week.

Other occupants of the Seat, believed to be a 21-year-old male driver and rear seat passengers aged 15 and 17, were also taken to hospital with various injuries. A 59-year-old man, 43-year-old woman and ten-year-old girl, who were all travelling in the Transit van, were also treated for minor injuries. Caring family immediately rallied round Shannon, 18, who also has an 11-month-old son, Caleb.

“It’s been such a hard time for her,” Ms Mason added. “They brought him to her and she was able to see him.”

Ms Mason launched an online fundraising page to help pay for yesterday’s poignant funeral in Dunfermline.

Evening News readers were among those to support the appeal with Luke taken to his final resting place by a white horse and carriage.

Family and friends followed the cortege through the streets for a service at Dalgety Parish Church. White and blue floral tributes, together with a teddy bear, were laid at Luke’s graveside in Hillend Cemetery.

Police confirmed inquiries are ongoing into the crash and are keen to hear from other motorists on the B9157, near Meadowfield, at around 10.20pm on October 3.

Sergeant Stephen Quinn said: “We will continue to provide them with all the necessary support they may require.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 4044 of October 3.