Donations pour in for family of tragic Portobello cyclist

A CROWDFUNDING campaign aimed at supporting the pregnant partner of a cyclist tragically killed in Portobello has reached over half of its target in just two days.

Stuart Elliott died when his bike was in collision with a lorry on Sir Harry Lauder Road last week, just days after the PhD student had been approved for a mortgage with partner Pamela.

Emergency services rushed to the incident, however Mr Elliott was pronounced dead at the scene.

Road traffic police are now investigating the incident, but donations to a GoFundMe page set up by a kind-hearted neighbour have reached more than half the £20,000 goal in just 48 hours.

The 40-year-old had been studying “innovative approaches to violence prevention” at Edinburgh University, family members revealed in a statement.

The crowdfunding campaign is aimed at helping Pamela meet funeral costs, as well as covering loss of wages and supplies for their unborn child.

The GoFundMe page said the couple had “just been approved for the mortgage on their new house and were also just beginning to look into setting up life insurance plans”.

house and were also just beginning to look into setting up life insurance plans”.

It adds: “Stuart was a partner, a friend, a son, a brother, a future father, an uncle, a PhD student, a children’s advocate, a teacher and so much more.”

“He believed that all humans are born intrinsically good and this fuelled his passion for preventing violence against children, particularly in humanitarian sites.”

The blurb continues: “He has had a profound impact on so many people that even though he was taken suddenly and far too early, his presence will be felt throughout our lives.”

Over 300 donations have been made to the page since it was set up, with messages of condolence posted by friends, family and fellow cyclists.

A tribute posted by a friend reads: “Forever grateful to have met you Stuart. You were truly an amazing guy; one of a kind.”

Another adds: “This totally breaks my heart. Have had so many great moments with Stu.”

However, support also came from those who did not know Stuart, with some single donations reaching thousands of pounds.

A message said: “I’m so very sorry for the sadness and grief that Stuart’s family must be experiencing. He sounds like a remarkable man.

It continued: “What a loss.”

In a statement issued through Police Scotland following the collision, Stuart’s family said they were “devastated” at his loss.

They said: ““Stuart was a PhD Student at Edinburgh University studying innovative approaches to violence prevention in humanitarian settings.”

“His partner and family would like to thank the emergency services, members of the public and an off-duty policeman for their time and efforts at the scene.”

“He will be greatly missed by family, friends and university students old and new.”

newsen@edinburghnews.com