Helicopter launched after concern for children at sea at Portobello

Emergency services responded to a false alarm in a search for children at Portobello.

The Coastguard helicporter, the lifeboat and police were all called into action at Portobello beach on Sunday evening.

According to reports, three children had been spotted on a lilo out to sea - before the lilo was found alone.

Police confirmed it was a false alarm.

