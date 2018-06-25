Police swarm on Portobello amid ‘ongoing incident’

POLICE officers have swarmed on Portobello to what they say is an ‘ongoing incident’.

An ambulance, eight police cars and two police vans were seen responding to the incident just yards from Portobello Police Station.

A bystander said that a young boy had been slashed but fled the scene afterwards, but police could not confirm any details.

The incident took place during rush hour when the busy high street was flooded with people on their way home from work.

A witness told the Evening News that a group of teenagers were being spoken to by officers but could not confirm if they were involved.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We are investigating an ongoing incident at Portobello Police Station. We have no further details at the moment.”